Trelawny carpenter booked for human trafficking, false imprisonment Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Thirty-seven-year-old Shamarie Spencer, a carpenter of Wakefield, Trelawny, has been charged in relation to an incident in his community between March 2022 and February 2023.

He is charged with:

Human Trafficking False ImprisonmentPossession of a Prohibited WeaponAssault at Common-lawAssault Occasioning Bodily HarmBenefiting from Human Trafficking

Reports are that Spencer offered a woman a place to stay, and she accepted.

Between March 2022 and February 2023, Spencer allegedly beat and threatened the woman with a gun, and would lock her inside the house to prevent her from leaving.

He also reportedly took several men to the house and told them to have sexual intercourse with the woman for payment.

During a targeted operation within the community, Spencer was arrested, and he was charged on Tuesday, June 27.

He is set to appear in the Clarks Town Parish Court on Wednesday, July 12.

