Trelawny chef shot dead while sitting in his car Loop Jamaica

Trelawny chef shot dead while sitting in his car
Jamaica News
The Trelawny police have launched a probe into the murder of a chef who was shot dead while sitting in his car in the Hague New Housing Scheme in the parish early Monday morning.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Kemar Williams of Water Lane, Falmouth in the parish.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the communications arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), reports from the Falmouth police are that about 1:10am, Williams was at the housing scheme sitting in his Mazda Premacy motor car when explosions were heard.

Following the explosions, Williams drove off a short distance before he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a wall.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Williams was seen with a wound to his back and his body partially hanging out of the motor car.

He was transported to the Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Up to July 1, the police had recorded 10 murders in Trelawny in comparison to the 25 over the corresponding period last year.

