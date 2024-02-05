Trelawny knifeman on double murder rap after separate killings Loop Jamaica

Twenty-four-year-old Solomon Minto is facing two counts of murder after two men were killed hours apart in Trelawny last week Wednesday.

The accused, a labourer of Wakefield Drive, Falmouth, in the parish, is now awaiting his court date.

Reports from the police are that about 9 pm on January 31, lawmen were alerted to the community of Water Lane.

Upon their arrival, 44-year-old Noel Nelson of Water Lane was seen lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Then, two hours later, at 11:17 pm, the police were alerted to the community of Water Square where two men were said to be in an altercation.

One of the men, who the police identified as Minto, used a knife to inflict several wounds to 50-year-old Joel Curry, a landscaper of Martha Brae in Falmouth.

Curry was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted. He died a day later.

Minto was taken into custody by lawmen and charged.