Trelawny man gets 20 yrs for offences relative to 2-y-o boy’s killing Loop Jamaica

Anthony Findlay, who pleaded guilty earlier this month to fatally shooting two-year-old Adrian Campbell as the child sat inside a car in Mack Hill district in Clark’s Town, Trelawny last year, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the murder last week.

Findlay, otherwise called ‘Boy Blue’, of Mack Hill, is a cousin of little Adrian’s stepfather.

He was sentenced by High Court Judge, Justice Bertram Morrison, in the Trelawny Circuit Court.

In addition to the 16 years for murder, Findlay was sentenced to 20 years in prison for making use of a firearm to commit a felony, and 15 years for shooting with intent.

The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning that he will serve the highest of the three sentences, which is 20 years.

The judge, however, stipulated that Findlay should be eligible for parole consideration after serving a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Findlay reportedly told police investigators when he was arrested shortly after the March 12, 2023 incident, that little Adrian was not the intended target of the shooting.

At the sentencing hearing, the judge took into account Findlay’s age, and that he was 20 years old at the time the offences were committed.

The age of little Adrian and the use of a firearm to commit the offences were also factored into determining the appropriate sentences, given the circumstances of the case.

It was reported that about 7:50 pm on Sunday, March 12, 2023, little Adrian was taken by his mother and stepfather to purchase ice-cream at a nearby shop in Mack Hill.

While they sat in a vehicle, they were approached by Findlay, with whom Adrian’s stepfather reportedly had a dispute some days before.

Findlay reportedly brandished a handgun and fired a shot inside the vehicle, which was then speedily driven away.

Little Adrian’s stepfather drove to an area in close proximity, and discovered that his stepson, who was sitting in the backseat of the car, had been shot.

Adrian was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcers, acting on intelligence, later arrested Findlay in Duncans, Trelawny. He was subsequently charged.