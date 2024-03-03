Trelawny man pleads guilty to 2-year-old boy’s murder Loop Jamaica

A Trelawny man is to be sentenced on March 11 after he confessed to fatally shooting two-year-old Adrian Campbell as the child sat inside a car in Mack Hill district in Clark’s Town, Trelawny last year.

The convict, Anthony Findlay, is the cousin of little Adrian’s stepfather.

Findlay reportedly told police investigators when he was arrested shortly after the incident that little Adrian was not the intended target of the shooting.

Findlay, who is otherwise called ‘Boy Blue’, also of Mack Hill, last week pleaded guilty to murder, shooting with intent and making use of a firearm to commit a felony, all in relation to the March 12, 2023 incident.

He appeared in the Trelawny Circuit Court, where presiding judge, Justice Bertram Morrison, ordered a social enquiry report and antecedent report ahead of sentencing later this month.

Findlay was remanded in custody until then.

It is reported that about 7:50pm on Sunday, March 12, 2023, little Adrian was taken by his mother and stepfather to purchase ice-cream at a nearby shop in Mack Hill.

While they sat in a vehicle, they were approached by Findlay, with whom Adrian’s stepfather reportedly had a dispute some days before.

Findlay reportedly brandished a handgun and opened fire inside the vehicle, which was speedily driven away.

Little Adrian’s stepfather drove to an area in close proximity, and discovered that his stepson, who was sitting in the backseat of the car, had been shot.

Adrian was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcers, acting on intelligence, later arrested Findlay in Duncans, Trelawny.

He was subsequently charged with the offences now laid against him.