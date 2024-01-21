Trelawny man returning from grave digging dies in car crash Loop Jamaica

Trelawny man returning from grave digging dies in car crash
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
10 hrs ago

A Trelawny man died from injuries he sustained when the motorcar he was driving overturned while he was returning home from a grave digging exercise in the parish on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Andrew Brown of a Trelawny address.

The Trelawny police reported that about 6pm, Brown was driving a motorcar along the Hyde Hall roadway when he lost control of the vehicle, which flipped before plunging into a ravine.

Brown sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the Falmouth Public General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident came a day after a man was suspected to have died from a hit-and-run crash in the parish.

