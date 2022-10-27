Trelawny mechanic charged after he ‘went swinging with a machete’ Loop Jamaica

A mechanic in Trelawny has been charged with wounding with intent and unlawful wounding following an incident in his community on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Charged is 43-year-old Junior Lewis of Jackson Town, Trelawny

Reports are that about 9am, Lewis and two subsequent complainants had an argument, during which he used a machete to chop one of them, and otherwise injured the other.

He then fled the scene and both complainants were taken to hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

A report was made to the police, and Lewis was arrested and charged on Tuesday, October 25 after being positively pointed out by one of the complainants.