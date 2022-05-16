Trelawny painter charged with killing a carpenter | Loop Jamaica

Trelawny painter charged with killing a carpenter | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Trelawny painter charged with killing a carpenter

Monday May 16

The police in Trelawny have charged a 38-year-old painter with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with the death of a carpenter from his community of Bottom Town, Clark’s Town in the parish.

The carpenter, 41-year-old Moses Gordon, was shot dead at his home in Bottom Town on April 29.

The accused painter is Orville Brown, also called Haggla.

Reports from the police are that about 11:16pm, Gordon was at home with relatives when two men wearing masks kicked in his door and entered the house.

One of the men brandished a handgun and fired several shots hitting Gordon in the upper body.

The attackers reportedly escaped on foot. Gordon was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brown was subsequently arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session. His court date is being finalised.

