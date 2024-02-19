Trelawny quadruple crash victims identified Loop Jamaica

Lawmen assigned to the Falmouth Traffic Department have commenced a probe into the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision that claimed the lives of four men on the Rock main road in Trelawny yesterday (Sunday, February 18).

The victims have been identified as:

23-year-old Kimani Thompson, a fisherman of Grants Avenue, Cornwall Street, Falmouth, Trelawny,24-year-old Andre Gonzales, a photographer of Mockingbird Avenue, Florence Hall, Falmouth, Trelawny,24-year-old Marco Williams of Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios, St Ann, and25-year-old Jason Reid, a lifeguard of Peel Street, Falmouth, also in Trelawny.

Reports are that about 2:32am, Thompson was driving a Toyota Mark X motorcar towards Falmouth with Gonzales, Williams and Reid aboard, when upon reaching an intersection, he collided with an Audi Q3 motorcar; that was attempting to make a right turn.

The police were alerted and all four passengers in the Mark X motorcar were transported to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The passengers of the Audi Q3- a man and a woman; were admitted in stable condition.

According to the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport, Jamaica recorded 425 road fatalities in 2023. This represented a 13 per cent decrease when compared to the 488 fatalities that were recorded in 2022.