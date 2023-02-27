Trelawny records its first murder for 2023 Loop Jamaica

Investigators from the Trelawny Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are probing the murder of a man who was shot and killed on the roadway in his community by unknown assailants on Sunday morning.

It was the first murder to be recorded in the parish since the start of the year.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Jamie Anderson, otherwise called ‘Laughy’, of Kettering district, Duncans, Trelawny.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 8:45 am, Anderson was walking on the roadway when he was pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire, hitting him.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been determined for the deadly attack.