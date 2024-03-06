Trelawny taxi driver accused of raping passenger in back seat Loop Jamaica

Twenty-three-year-old Romario Jarrett, otherwise called ‘Zebby’, a taxi operator of New Forest District in Duanvale, Trelawny, has been charged with rape following an incident in the parish a month ago.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 11:50pm on February 8, Jarrett was taking a woman home when he allegedly parked at a section of River Road in Martha Brae, climbed over to the back seat and sexually assaulted her.

Jarrett was arrested and charged on March 4.

His court date is being arranged, the police said.