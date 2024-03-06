Trelawny taxi driver accused of raping passenger in back seat Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Trelawny taxi driver accused of raping passenger in back seat Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Fitch upgrades Jamaica’s rating to BB-

Kremi stock up 13%

Trelawny taxi driver accused of raping passenger in back seat

JLP councillor’s about-turn: Ennis retracts ‘heat of the moment’ view

Man hears car seen on road after leaving it at home, going overseas

12-y-o girl in uniform goes missing in downtown Kingston

Petrojam shutters fire-affected section of refinery, assessing damage

NBA: Cavs rally past Celtics, ending Boston’s 11-game win streak

JLP Councillor-elect Winston Ennis jumps ship at KSAMC

Fire on at Petrojam refinery in Kingston

Wednesday Mar 06

26°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Twenty-three-year-old Romario Jarrett, otherwise called ‘Zebby’, a taxi operator of New Forest District in Duanvale, Trelawny, has been charged with rape following an incident in the parish a month ago.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 11:50pm on February 8, Jarrett was taking a woman home when he allegedly parked at a section of River Road in Martha Brae, climbed over to the back seat and sexually assaulted her.

Jarrett was arrested and charged on March 4.

His court date is being arranged, the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Fitch upgrades Jamaica’s rating to BB-

Business

Kremi stock up 13%

Jamaica News

Trelawny taxi driver accused of raping passenger in back seat

More From

Jamaica News

JLP Councillor-elect Winston Ennis jumps ship at KSAMC

Claims to have been disrespected; cards now heavily stacked in favour of PNP leadership of municipal corporation

Jamaica News

Shocking discovery by cops and woman burning rubbish at home

A partially burnt Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm cartridges was recovered by the police in Fairfield Mountain, Manchester on Monday, March 4.
Reports from the M

See also

Jamaica News

Fire on at Petrojam refinery in Kingston

A fire is on at the Petrojam refinery on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.
Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, head of the Kingston Western Police Division, gave an update on the situation in the

Business

St Ann gets first BirdShack Fried Chicken, second to open in May

With three locations in the tourism capital Montego Bay, St James, BirdShack Fried Chicken continued its expansion drive in Jamaica with the opening of a fourth store in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Friday, M

Jamaica News

JLP councillor’s about-turn: Ennis retracts ‘heat of the moment’ view

… insists he’s still a member of the JLP after previously declaring he would become an independent rep

Jamaica News

Man hears car seen on road after leaving it at home, going overseas

A 27-year-old is facing housebreaking and larceny charges after a man who departed the island, leaving his house and motor vehicle securely locked, received news of the vehicle being on a mai

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols