A woman died from a fire which destroyed her house in Bounty Hall, Trelawny on Saturday night.

She has been identified as Marcia Brady.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm, the Falmouth Fire Department was summoned to Bounty Hall by residents who indicated that a house was on fire.

After firefighters put out the blaze, Brady’s burnt body was found among the rubble inside the house.

The Fire Brigade is to conduct its investigation to determine the cause of the fire.