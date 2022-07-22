Trelawny woman gone missing in Montego Bay | Loop Jamaica

Thirty-two-year-old Yolanda Beckford, otherwise called ‘Landie’, of Stone Brooks Vista, Trelawny, has been missing since Thursday, July 21.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 172 centimetres (five feet eight inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 3:50 pm, Beckford was last seen in Montego Bay wearing a black knickers shorts, a multi-coloured shirt and a pair of black slippers.

Efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yolanda Beckford is being asked to contact the Montego Bay police at (876) 684-9080, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.