Trelawny woman gone missing in Montego Bay | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Trelawny woman gone missing in Montego Bay | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

How to cook with garden and windowsill herbs this summer

188 new COVID cases, five deaths, 24.1% positivity rate recorded

Trelawny woman gone missing in Montego Bay

Michelle Obama’s book ‘The Light We Carry’ coming this fall

JSE to offer special stock trading workshop

Bob Blake re-elected president of Jamaica Bankers’ Association

Vehicle with security guards overturn on highway

Twitter, in Musk fight, posts surprising drop in revenue

JN Bank to host mortgage and real estate expo on Sunday

10 things about Shericka Jackson

Friday Jul 22

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Yolanda Beckford

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Thirty-two-year-old Yolanda Beckford, otherwise called ‘Landie’, of Stone Brooks Vista, Trelawny, has been missing since Thursday, July 21.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 172 centimetres (five feet eight inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 3:50 pm, Beckford was last seen in Montego Bay wearing a black knickers shorts, a multi-coloured shirt and a pair of black slippers.

Efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yolanda Beckford is being asked to contact the Montego Bay police at (876) 684-9080, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

How to cook with garden and windowsill herbs this summer

Coronavirus

188 new COVID cases, five deaths, 24.1% positivity rate recorded

Jamaica News

Trelawny woman gone missing in Montego Bay

More From

Jamaica News

INDECOM to question male cop in disappearance of influencer

Attorney says two witnesses claimed they saw the woman leaving the cop’s apartment

Entertainment

See also

Merciless remembered for his ‘unmatched lyrical artistry’

Long-time manager says late entertainer, though known as ‘Warhead’, wasn’t like that in real life

World Champs

World Champs: Shericka Jackson wins 200m gold, Fraser-Pryce the silver

Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold in the sprints with an easy victory in the 200m on day seven of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday night,
She

World Champs

Yohan Blake blames undisclosed issue for 100m failure in Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon: Veteran sprinter Yohan Blake says an issue in the warm-up area denied him the chance of making the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.
Blake finished h

World Champs

World Champs: I’m not in the best shape right now, says Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Oregon: After finishing third in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she has been facing a plethora of struggles le

Jamaica News

Jamaica moving closer to zero unemployment, declares Holness

While indicating that Jamaica is moving closer to zero unemployment, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says full employment for the country will have implications for several local industries.
“We are

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols