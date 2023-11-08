Trey Songz Hit The Club In Jamaica With Popcaan

Popcaan and Trey Songz were spotted hanging out at Club Meca in Kingston, Jamaica, and the two appeared to be having a great time.

After the wild success that was the Chris Brown and Friends concert in Kingston this summer, music fans were anticipating the arrival of Trey Songz next. The famous singer was booked for an All-White event at Stadium East in Kingston this week. The party, dubbed Sunscape All White Brunch, took place on Sunday (Nov. 5) with Trey Songz as the headliner of the event.

The Virginia singer used his 20-minute set to serenade his zealous female fans with tracks like “I Invented Sex,” “Neighbors Know My Name,” “Na Na,” “Say Aah,” “Heart Attack,” and “Dive In.” After his performance, Trey Songz was living it up in Kingston’s Club Meca with OVO-signed international dancehall star Popcaan and other attendees. He was spotted sipping, dancing, and just having a good time.

The longtime friends are yet to collaborate on a track together after Popcaan promised that Songz would be featured on his next album back in 2018. Fresh off the heels of his Forever album topping charts and joining Drake on his Boy Meets World Tour, Popcaan mentioned a possible collaboration with Trey Songz after the singer shared a post supporting the dancehall star’s project.

“My boy @popcaanmusic in that last video going crazy with the straps. Go show some support!” the singer wrote, captioning a photo of Popcaan’s Forever album cover. Fans were quick to request a joint track, to which Poppy responded that the singer would be on his next studio album. While that did not come to fruition, there is still time. Fans have a newfound hope that it will materialize now that they are seeing the two still getting on quite well on a night out together.

Videos and photos surfaced online with Trey Songz and Popcaan at the after-party. The two popped out together, with the unruly entourage following closely behind. Poppy was sure to show Songz a good time as the singer enjoyed and watched in awe of the real-life Jamaican party scene.