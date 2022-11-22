Trial date set for former BVI premier, co-accused Loop Jamaica

Trial date set for former BVI premier, co-accused
Jamaica News
Trial date set for former BVI premier, co-accused

Caribbean News
Former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie

Former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie and his co-accused are set to appear in a Miami, Florida court on January 9, 2023, for the start of their trial.

Court documents, which were filed on November 17, showed the case is expected to be heard during the two-week trial calendar that begins on January 9.

The case will be on the docket for each successive trial calendar until it is resolved.

Fahie, former managing director of the BVI Ports Authority Oleanvine Maynard and her son Kadeem are accused of several crimes, including money laundering and conspiracy to import drugs into the United States via the BVI.

An additional charge of interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering was recently added to Fahie and Maynard’s long list of alleged crimes.

Fahie is out on US$1,000,000 bail.

