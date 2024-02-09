Trial date set re $5.5m furniture loss, damage by Canadian woman in Ja Loop Jamaica

Trial date set re $5.5m furniture loss, damage by Canadian woman in Ja
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A Canadian woman who claimed that she was robbed of household furniture and other items valued at millions of dollars seems set to finally get her day in court, as a trial date has been set for the accused persons in the case.

Gary Anderson of a Manning’s Hill Road address in St Andrew and more than a dozen co-accused are scheduled for trial in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on July 1 and 2 of this year.

The complainant claimed that after a four-year relationship that she had with Anderson came to an end in 2020, she attempted to retrieve her possessions from his home on Manning Hill Road.

According to report in August 2020, she hired a truck to remove her furniture and other belongings, including designer clothing, from the house on Big Yard Lane off Manning’s Hill Road.

It is alleged that while there, she and the truck driver were attacked. She reported that gasoline was poured on the truck driver, the windscreen of the truck was smashed, the tyres were slashed, and her rented car was scratched.

According to reports, two policemen from the Constant Spring station were sent to assist with the removal of the woman’s property.

When a man from the community reportedly declared that the truck was not leaving the community with the items, people then blocked the lane and subsequently removed the items from the truck.

The complainant said during all the happenings, the two policemen who were at the location stood by and watched.

An additional four police personnel were dispatched to assist, and the complainant got back a bedroom set, which was reportedly badly damaged.

The overall loss and damage to the goods were estimated at $5.5 million.

Anderson and company were reportedly arrested after the complainant wrote to a number of state agencies and the Canadian High Commission.

