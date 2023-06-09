Trial of St James couple on $85 million cocaine charge set to begin Loop Jamaica

The trial of the St James couple charged in relation to the seizure of cocaine valued at approximately $85 million is set to begin on Friday, June 9 in the St James Parish Court.

Bank employee Sheena Headley and her husband Chad are charged with possession of, dealing in and taking steps to export cocaine.

According to reports, about 6pm on June 15 last year, police from the Area One Narcotics Team carried out an operation at a premises in Goodwill, St James.

During the search, 10 rectangular-shaped packages were found in the trunk of a Toyota Prado SUV belonging to Sheena Headley. The packages were later identified as cocaine weighing approximately 25 pounds.

Following an interview, she was arrested and charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The police subsequently issued a release identifying Chad Headley as a person of interest who could assist in the investigation. He was later taken into custody and was arrested and charged.

The husband and wife are represented by attorneys Peter Champagnie and Martyn Thomas.

At their last court appearance, Champagnie argued that his client, Mrs Headley, had no case to answer. He also submitted that the case against her husband was tenuous at best.

The presiding judge is Sasha-Marie Smith-Ashley.

