Tribute concert for Arif Cooper at Jamaica College Loop Jamaica
2 hrs ago

Arif Cooper

A ‘Guardian Angel’ tribute concert will be held Tuesday evening for the late disc jockey Arif Cooper at the Jamaica College Auditorium in St Andrew.

Cocktail hour will be 6pm to 7pm, with the concert scheduled to run from 7pm to 11’pm.

Cooper, a popular DJ, collapsed while on the job at a party at the Police Officers Club in St Andrew in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 5. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The son of Third World founding member Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, Arif served at FAME FM as a broadcaster and DJ for nearly 25 years. He started playing at parties in the early 1990s.

He started his production label Fresh Ear Productions in 1998 and reaped success in 2007 with the ‘Guardian Angel rhythm.

The ‘Guardian Angel’ had the hit singles ‘Hold My Hand’ by Sean Paul, ‘Rise in Love’ by Alaine, ‘Best Days of My Life’ by Voice Mail, ‘Over and Over’ by Tami Chynn, ‘Man of My Word’ by Sanjay, ‘World is a Cycle’ by Richie Spice, and ‘Take My Love’ by Christopher Martin.

