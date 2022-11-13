Tributes flow for JLP supporter who died in Trelawny crash Loop Jamaica

Some glowing tributes continue to pour in for an ardent supporter of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) who was one of two persons who died after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle crash on the Braco main road in Rio Bueno, Trelawny on Saturday.

Among the deceased was 32-year-old Mikel Thompson, who was among hotel workers being transported to a popular resort shortly after 4am, when tragedy struck.

Reports are that a Toyota Coaster bus was transporting staff to the popular hotel in Trelawny when it collided with a truck on the roadway in Rio Bueno. The truck was said to have been parked on the left soft shoulder of the roadway.

Some 10 injured persons were transported to the Falmouth General Hospital, where Thompson and another hotel worker, 28-year-old Reece Anderson of Bamboo, St Ann, succumbed to their injuries.

Thompson, a resident of Breadnut Hill in Ocho Rios, St Ann, was said to be a housekeeping coordinator at the Trelawny-based hotel.

But outside of the hotel and hospitality industry, Thompson was a dedicated JLP supporter who, based on tributes from persons on social media, defended the work of his party.

The young professional arm of the JLP, Generation 2000 (G2K), of which Thompson was a member, has expressed regret at the tragic passing of their colleague.

“G2K would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of a hardworking young man, Mikel Thompson, who was never afraid to state his allegiance to our noble party,” a tweet from G2K stated on Saturday.

Tweeted West Rural St Andrew Member of Parliament (MP), Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn: “My condolences to his family. A sad day”.

The youth arm of the JLP, Young Jamaica, in its tweet, also expressed sincere condolences to the family and friends of Thompson.

“Mikel, you have left us too soon and you will be truly missed. RIP Showa Labourite,” added Young Jamaica.

On Facebook, the tributes were equally glowing for the JLP supporter.

“Mikel Thompson, I’ll be ringing that bell on November 20 for me and you… Rest well my dear,” wrote Kemeisha Walker-Goldson in referencing the upcoming JLP annual conference.

Wrote popular JLP blogger, Teddylee Gray: “Rest in Peace to my friend Mikel Thompson. My condolences to his family and well-wishers.”

Kerene Fisher posted: “Such a jovial, hardworking young man gone because of careless driving. Never will you be forgotten Mikel, it’s only RIP for now.”