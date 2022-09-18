Tributes flow for popular St Ann educator, organist, Norma Walters Loop Jamaica

Tributes continue to flow for prominent St Ann educator, community advocate and retired church organist, Norma Walters, who died on Friday.

She reportedly died after a period of illness.

Walters, said to be in her 70s, wore several other hats in the parish, including that of Justice of the Peace (JP) and a dedicated member of the St Mark’s Anglican Church in her hometown of Brown’s Town, St Ann.

According to the Brown’s Town Community College website, Walters served as Principal of the school from 1991-1997.

The college said she was initially hired as a part-time lecturer in 1975.

She lso passed on her knowledge of music to several individuals in the parish.

Among those remembering the late educator and musician is Principal of York Castle High School, Raymon Treasure.

“Miss Norma Walters gave me my first job in education. May her soul rest in peace. Will forever appreciate the support I got from this educator and leader who gave me the opportunity to explore and create,” Treasure wrote on Facebook.

He followed that post with another in which he shared a vintage photo of Walters.

“One of the pillars of the community college system in Jamaica. No longer with us, but we have benefited from her work. RIP Norma Walters,” Treasure posted.

Dave Rodney, the creator of the Facebook page, Church music from around the world, was seemingly devastated by the news of Walters’ passing.

“Shattered by the passing of our beloved member, Norma Walters, organist and educator, (member of) St Mark’s, Browns Town, JA. RIP Norma,” he said.

Dubbing her reaction to the veteran educators’ death as ‘A salute to Ms Norma Walters’, Regional Director at the Ministry of Education and Youth Region III, Karlene Segre, hailed Walters for her contribution not only to education, but the history of Brown’s Town.

“A true stalwart – embedded in the tapestry and foundation of Brown’s Town’s educational and historical heritage.

“Your legacy will live on forever. We know you will share some musical notes with the angels as you join the heavenly hosts in beautiful and melodious singing. Rest in peace Norma Walters, JP,” wrote Segre in tribute.

In his tribute to Walters, business relationship and sales manager at JN Bank, Dr Ransford Davidson, described her as a “strong community advocate”.

He wrote: “A stalwart, a champion, an outstanding educator, a visionary, a strong community advocate, and even more graciously, a people person! Thanks for a brilliant life of service.

“‘You have fought a good fight, you have finished your course, you kept the faith.

Rest well Aunty Norma Walters,” shared Davidson, also a serving JP in St Ann.

And the condolences kept flowing for the woman who has been hailed as a stalwart from one of St Ann’s busiest towns.

Ray Riley, who uploaded a photograph of the retired principal, said: “Ms Norma Walters back in June at my cousin’s wedding anniversary.

“She was a blessing to me and a lot of people. Lived a full life and will be sadly missed by her passing today. RIP.”

In a tribute, Facebook user, Michael Dunn, said Brown’s Town, St Ann and by extension, Jamaica, has lost a “beautiful soul in the person of Norma Walters”.

“A talented musician and one of the best soprano voices you’ll ever hear anywhere in the world. I got to know her from my days in high school when she was the go to person for anything music in Brown’s Town.

“Later on she was the organist for my wedding and my sister Carol’s wedding… We sang together for 25 years as members of the St Ann’s Bay Singers,” Dunn recalled.

“When daddy wrote his book, ‘To Be In His Will’, she was the person who edited it. At that time she was serving as Principal of Brown’s Town Community College…

“Then in March of this year, the last time we were together, she sang at the funeral of my father… We were chatting and sharing things on WhatsApp up to two weeks ago.

“RIP my dear friend Norma. I’m sure that beautiful voice is now singing for the angels,” said Dunn.