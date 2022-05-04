Tricia Robinson delighted with return of netball after 2-year break | Loop Jamaica

President of Netball Jamaica, Tricia Robinson has welcomed the return of netball after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Supreme Ventures Limited as title sponsors, the Divisional Netball League with 40 teams resumed on April 2 and Robinson is pleased with what she has seen in the one-month period since netballers have taken to the court following the relaxation of COVID-19 measures.

“We haven’t played any local netball in over two years, and it is awesome for us to play again,” said a delighted Robinson.

“It’s been two years since we graced our Leila Robinson Netball Courts. We are most thankful to our longtime sponsor, Supreme Ventures, through its partnership with the Jamaica Olympic Association, for coming on board to support our leagues. Not only have they sponsored our leagues, but they have been on board in sponsoring our international series over the years,” Robinson stated.

She noted that this season, Supreme Ventures pledged $3.5 million to the leagues.

“We thank Supreme Ventures for your commitment to sports, especially netball. We are truly grateful,” Robinson added.

For its part, Supreme Ventures said “Jamaica’s netballers have proven time and time again that they are amongst the world’s best. The national senior team, the Sunshine Girls, consistently ranks in the top four globally and are indisputable powerhouses in the sport. We are happy to support the 2022 Divisional League as it is through competitions like these that the talents that will carry on the country’s netball legacy at the senior level are unearthed and molded,” said Chloleen Daley-Muschett, corporate communications and public relations manager at Supreme Ventures.

So far, team Tivoli dominates zone one with 15 points, while Ebony is close behind with 12 points. Zone two was conquered by Mico A, who earned 15 points, six points more than Police B, who tallied nine points. Zones three and four saw teams performing assiduously for victory.

Alpha A and Police A earned 12 points each, and the Ravens, along with Speg A, scored 12 points each. The league will culminate in the finals, set for June.

Robinson also highlighted that 2022 will be a very busy year for netball. At the youth level, the U-23s will participate in the Caribbean Games to be held in Guadeloupe from Friday, June 23 to July 8. The team is coached by Annett Daley and assisted by Dalton Hinds.

The seniors, coached by Connie Francis and specialist coach Robb Wright with assistance from Dalton Hinds will compete in the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August.

Netball was included in the Commonwealth Games for the first time in 1998, and Jamaica has placed 3rd in this prestigious multi-sporting event three times: 2002, 2014, and 2018.

Additionally, in October, Jamaica will host the Americas World Cup Qualifiers from October 15 to 22 at the National Indoor Sports Centre.

Eleven nations are down to compete.