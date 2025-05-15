Trinidad and Tobago’s weather: Dull, hazy day due to Saharan dust

The onslaught of Saharan dust continues today, with dull and hazy conditions.

The public is urged to take precautions to avoid prolonged exposure outside, especially those with respiratory conditions.

Here’s a look at today’s weather courtesy the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service:

Trinidad

Dull and hazy except for some isolated light to moderate showery interruptions, favoring, but not confined to southern areas.

Nighttime: Fair and hazy but becomes partly cloudy with isolated light to moderate showers developing from just before midnight, near southern areas.

Tobago and the remainder of the Lesser Antilles

Dull and hazy. These conditions would be interrupted intermittently by isolated light showers in confined areas.

REMARKS: Saharan dust is present in our atmosphere. Persons sensitive to changes in air quality should take the necessary precautions.

Temperature

Last night’s minimum temperature

Trinidad: 25.1°C

Tobago: 25.7°C

Forecast maximum temperature

Trinidad: 32°C

Tobago: 31°C

Seas

Seas are moderate with waves between two and 2.5 metres in open waters and between one and 1.5 metres in sheltered areas.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise: 5:43 am

Sunset: 6:27 pm

Tides

Trinidad

High tide: 2:17 am, 3:34 pm

Low tide: 9:05 am, 8:51 pm

Tobago

High tide: 1:49 am, 3:10 pm

Low tide: 8:45 am, 8:13 pm