Trinidad Guardian MD to lead NCB’s new wealth management division Loop Jamaica

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) has appointed Dr Karrian Hepburn Malcolm to lead a newly established wealth management division, effective December 4, 2023.

“The creation of NCB’s Wealth Management Division is aligned with NCB Financial Group’s strategy to leverage the diverse strengths of the Group to provide clients across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean with a full suite of financial products and services. With the largest customer base of any bank in Jamaica, we want to be the provider of choice for every Jamaican’s banking, investment, and insurance needs,’ said NCB’s CEO, Bruce Bowen.

Bowen continued, “As we accelerate our Efficiency, Governance and Customer Experience (EGC) focus, I expect that this change will enhance the experience of this important segment of our customers, deepen the share of wallet of existing clients and accelerate the further growth of our customer base.”

Dr Hepburn Malcolm will be responsible for maximising the sale of investment and insurance products into the bank’s retail, SME and Commercial customer base, with a particular focus on high-net-worth clients.

The wealth distribution arm of NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM), the insurance sales arm of NCB Insurance Agency & Fund Managers Limited (NCBIAFM) and the Bank’s Private Banking unit will operate with the leadership of the new Wealth Management Division.

Hepburn Malcolm brings to this new role extensive knowledge of financial services and a successful track record leading wealth management teams in Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

Her educational qualifications include a Doctor of Management from the University of Phoenix, an MBA in General Management from the Mona School of Business and Management, and a BSc. in Management Studies and public Administration from UWI, among several other certifications.

Dr Hepburn Malcolm will be demitting her current position as managing director of Trinidad and Tobago media house, Guardian Media Limited, at the end of November.

Her professional tenure includes 14 years at Scotiabank, notably as General Manager of Scotia Investments Trinidad and Tobago Limited, overseeing brokerage, asset management, and private banking. Additionally, she served as Vice President of Sales and Service at Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation (UTC), the Caribbean region’s largest indigenous mutual fund company.

The newly appointed executive expressed enthusiasm for the role, stating that she was happy to be returning to her homeland and joining a company with such a rich legacy.

“I am both honoured and excited to help existing and new NCB clients navigate the complexities of wealth management to achieve their financial dreams. Our team’s goal will be to do more than just manage wealth; we aim to create it, nurture it, and ensure its growth through our expert handling,” said Hepburn Malcolm.

As the largest financial institution in Jamaica, the launch of the Wealth Management arm underscores NCB’s commitment to deepening its focus on exceptional customer experiences and providing a one-stop destination for meeting the financial needs of those it serves.