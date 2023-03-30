Trinidadian Olympian released on bail after being charged with gun and drug charges

Black Immigrant Daily News

Olympian Njisane Phillip will return to court on April 24 after being granted TT$300,000 (One TT dollar=US$ 0.16 cents) bail on firearm and drug-related charges.

Phillip, 31, appeared virtually before Senior Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh in the San Fernando Court on three charges, including possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of marijuana.

He was ordered to surrender both his Trinidad and Tobago and United States passports and to report to a police station every Wednesday.

Njisane Phillip, a two-time Olympic cyclist, was arrested on Saturday evening after police pulled over his vehicle for allegedly speeding along the Solomon Hochoy Highway. Media reports said that while he was being questioned by the police, the officers got a strong scent of marijuana coming from his vehicle.

The officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found 62 grams of marijuana and a firearm with a magazine containing four rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

He was arrested and later charged.

NewsAmericasNow.com