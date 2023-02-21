‘Trinity Rasta’ in hot water after tussle with man turns deadly Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Three months after allegedly disarming a man he had a tussle with and inflicting a fatal wound, a labourer is set to face the court to answer to a murder charge.

Darlton Frazer, otherwise called ‘Trinity Rasta’, ‘Trinity’ or ‘Little Man’, a labourer of Riversdale, St Catherine and Phase 2, Longville Park, Clarendon, has been charged with the murder of Dwight Christie.

The incident occurred on Farm Road in Linstead, St Catherine on November 14, 2022.

Reports from the police are that about 2:20am, Frazer and Christie had an argument when a fight developed between them.

A tussle ensued, and both men fell to the ground. During the fracas, Frazer reportedly saw a knife in Christie’s pocket. He disarmed Christie and then reportedly stabbed him.

The police were alerted, and Christie was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Christie, who was from Forte Street in Linstead, was 47 years old at the time of his death.

An investigation was launched and Frazer was arrested. He was charged on Monday after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

Frazer is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on March 2.

NewsAmericasNow.com