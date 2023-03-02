Tropical Battery acquires stake in DR-based energy firm Loop Jamaica

Tropical Battery Company Limited has signed an agreement to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Dominican Republic-based solar photovoltaic engineering, procurement and construction company KAYA Energy Group for a combination of cash and shares.

The transaction is pending financial close and approval by the regulatory authorities in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

The acquisition of KAYA advances Tropical Battery’s strategy of diversifying its product and service offering and extending its geographical footprint across the Caribbean.

The deal expands the addressable market for solar power and energy storage equipment distributed under Tropical Battery’s Tropical Renewable Energy division fourfold.

“We are pleased to enter the largest renewable energy market in the Spanish-speaking Caribbean in partnership with KAYA Energy Group,” commented Tropical Battery Managing Director Alexander Melville.

Melville noted that the Dominican Republic has a population of more than 11 million and GDP of nearly US$ 100 billion, over six times the size of the Jamaican economy, with considerable momentum driving the adoption of renewables.

“KAYA Energy Group has built an impeccable reputation over the past decade while spearheading the push for an enabling regulatory regime in the country, and we have a lot of synergies that will propel our combined growth for years to come,” Melville said.

KAYA Energy CEO Karina Chez and Tropical Battery Managing Director Alexander Melville sign an agreement for the sale of a 50% stake in the Dominican Republic-based solar energy company.

The Tropical Battery head added that KAYA Energy Group’s founders share the company’s core values, regional vision, and mission to facilitate the transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon economy in the Caribbean by providing world-class renewable energy solutions.

The deal will also enable a vertical integration of Tropical Energy’s business with KAYA’s design, engineering, installation and maintenance expertise.

KAYA Energy Group management will remain at the helm of the acquired company for the foreseeable future as it is integrated with Tropical Renewable Energy.

The deal is expected to be accretive to Tropical Battery earnings in FY2023.

“This transaction validates all the hard work we have put into building KAYA Energy Group and marks a new chapter in our growth and development. We are proud of what we have achieved and look forward to building an even greater, more regional platform in the years ahead as part of the Tropical Battery group of companies,” said KAYA Co-founder and CEO Karina Chez.

“Affordable energy independence is within reach for households and businesses across the Caribbean, and with Tropical Energy by our side, it’s more accessible than ever,” Chez added.