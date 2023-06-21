Tropical Storm Bret a little stronger; not a threat to Jamaica Loop Jamaica

While Tropical Storm Bret is not a threat to Jamaica, according to the Meteorological Service, the system is a “little stronger” and is forecast to move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday before moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The Met Service said at 4am Wednesday, the centre of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 12.8 degrees north, longitude 51.4 degrees west. Bret is moving toward the west near 26 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

Some additional increase in strength is possible before Bret reaches the Caribbean Sea.

As it continues to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Bret, the Met Service said in its 5am Wednesday, June 21, 2023, forecast that there is a weak high pressure ridge across Jamaica. The ridge will be temporary across the island.

“A trough is expected to move across Jamaica on Friday and linger into the weekend,” it said, adding that there is also a low-level jet stream across the central Caribbean that is persisting and, hence, windy conditions continue mainly along the south coast.

Check out the 24-hour and three-day forecast for Jamaica below:

24-hour forecast:

This morning :… Partly cloudy mainly across eastern parishes. Windy mainly along the south coast.

This afternoon :…Isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across western parishes and hilly areas, otherwise partly cloudy. Windy mainly along the south coast.

Tonight:… Becoming fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today… 35 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today… 35 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Thursday):

Thursday/Friday: Partly cloudy morning, mainly across eastern parishes. Afternoon isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes, otherwise cloudy. Windy along the south coast.

Saturday: Morning showers across sections of northern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially across southwestern parishes. Night-time showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across eastern and central parishes. Windy along the south coast.