Tropical Storm Cindy dissipates Loop Jamaica

Tropical Storm Cindy has degenerated into an open tropical wave.

The storm dissipated last evening while it was north north-east of the Leeward Islands.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) is keeping an eye on Cindy’s remnants.

In an update today, NHC said “the remnants of Cindy, is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms more than 500 miles to the south-southeast of Bermuda.

“While strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent redevelopment of this system over the next day or two, environmental conditions could then become a little more favourable for some gradual redevelopment during the latter part of this week”.

Cindy’s remnants are expected to pass near Bermuda on Thursday as it moves into the north-western Atlantic ocean.