Tropical Storm Fiona expected to develop into hurricane today Loop Jamaica

Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to become a hurricane later on Sunday and is heading towards Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The National Hurricane Commission is warning that life-threatening flooding and mudslides are expected across the two islands.

In its 8 am updates, the NHC said the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was near latitude 17.2 North, longitude 66.1 West.

The NHC said Fiona is moving toward the west-northwest near eight mph (13 km/h). A northwestward motion is expected to begin later today and continue through Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will approach Puerto Rico this morning, and move near or over Puerto Rico this afternoon or evening.

Fiona will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast, and Fiona is expected to become a hurricane before reaching the southern or southwestern coast of Puerto Rico later today.

Additional strengthening is expected on Monday and Tuesday while Fiona moves near the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

* The coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* South coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona

* Turks and Caicos Islands

* Southeastern Bahamas