Tropical Storm Ian: Flash flooding likely this weekend, Monday Loop Jamaica

Tropical Storm Ian: Flash flooding likely this weekend, Monday
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Tropical Storm Ian: Flash flooding likely this weekend, Monday

Weather system could dump 4-8 inches of rainfall over Jamaica

The cone contains the probable path of the centre for Tropical Storm Ian, as of 5am Saturday, Sept 24, 2022, but does not show the size of the storm. Hazardous conditions can occur outside the cone. (Photo: NOAA)

The tropical storm watch issued for Jamaica on Friday remains in effect as the season’s ninth named storm, Tropical Storm Ian, continues to strengthen over the central Caribbean Sea while moving closer to the island.

The Meterological Service said in its update issued at 5am that the tropical storm has the potential to produce 100-200 millimetres (4-8 inches) of rainfall, mainly over eastern and southern parishes, as it passes close to the island Saturday afternoon and through to Sunday.

Flash flooding is, therefore, likely over low-lying and flood-prone areas during the remainder of weekend and on Monday, the Met Service said.

On the forecast track, the centre of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea Saturday, pass south-west of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday.

Tropical Storm Ian will then approach western Cuba on Monday.

“All small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks, should by now have completed all the necessary safety precautions and are advised to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and wind and sea conditions have returned to normal,” the Met Service said.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within the next 48 hours.

The Meteorological Service said it will continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Ian.

