Tropical Storm Lisa develops in central Caribbean Sea Loop Jamaica

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has confirmed that potential tropical cyclone number 15 has intensified to become Tropical Storm Lisa.

Lisa is the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

At 11 am, Lisa’s centre of circulation was located 285 kilometres south of Kingston, Jamaica.

NHC said Lisa’s winds remain at around 40 mph (65 km/h) and it is expected to slowly strengthen during the next few days.

Lisa could become a hurricane over the northwestern Caribbean Sea later this week.

The centre of Lisa is expected to pass south of Jamaica Monday, south of the Cayman Islands Tuesday, and approach Central America on Wednesday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Jamaica.