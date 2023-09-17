Tropical Storm Nigel forms in Central Atlantic Loop Jamaica

Tropical Storm Nigel (Source: NHC)

Tropical Storm Nigel is strengthening and is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in its latest update says Nigel is about 980 miles northeast of the Lesser Antilles. There are no coastal watches or warnings.

At 5 AM AST (0900 UTC), the centre of Tropical Storm Nigel was located near latitude 23.0 North, longitude 48.6 West.

Nigel is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and a general northwest-to north-northwest motion is expected to continue for the next few days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Nigel is expected to become a hurricane on Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the centre.

Tropical Disturbances on September 17, 2023. (Source: NHC)

Meanwhile, the NHC advises that Tropical Storm Margot may not last much longer and could degenerate into a post-tropical cyclone later today.

And, gusty winds continue this morning in portions of the Atlantic from Post Tropical Cyclone Lee. Continued gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Lee could dissipate on Tuesday.

