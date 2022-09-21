Tropical storm warning and hurricane watch issued for Bermuda Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Tropical storm warning and hurricane watch issued for Bermuda Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Lynk users can now deposit and withdraw cash at NCB ABMs

Odour led to discovery of 3 Jamaicans killed in New York apartment

Roger Federer’s goodbye will be in doubles, maybe with Nadal

Tropical storm warning and hurricane watch issued for Bermuda

Jamaican shines as US Navy recruiter in Florida

How a mom helped her sons develop a love for reading

Three generations of family living off salvaged waste from dump

Elderly man found wandering Tuesday

Thegoodlife, Silent Mission deliver for trainer Jason DaCosta

Manning Cup: Mona take control of Group E with big win over Camperdown

Wednesday Sep 21

29?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The US National Hurricane Centre has issued both a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch for Bermuda as Hurricane Fiona heads north towards the territory.

At 8am, the eye of Hurricane Fiona was located 1,125 kilometers southwest of Bermuda.

Hurricane Fiona is a dangerous category four hurricane and it is packing winds that are near 130 mph (215 km/h).

On the forecast track, the center of Hurricane Fiona is expected to approach Bermuda late on Thursday.

Photo: NOAA

The Bermuda Weather Service said forecasts show Hurricane Fiona is expected to pass about 115 miles (185 km) northwest of the island on Friday.

“Prepare for strong tropical storm winds and hurricane force gusts from Thursday night – a brief period of sustained hurricane force winds remains a possibility. The worst conditions are now expected near dawn on Friday,” the Bermuda Weather Service said. “Take note of the potential for storm surge affecting low-lying coastal areas prone to flooding, as Fiona’s passage is now expected to be coincident with high tide. Dangerous surf on south shore and large swells will be experienced from today.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Lynk users can now deposit and withdraw cash at NCB ABMs

Jamaica News

Odour led to discovery of 3 Jamaicans killed in New York apartment

Sport

Roger Federer’s goodbye will be in doubles, maybe with Nadal

More From

Jamaica News

GoFundMe started to help 5 transgender Jamaicans survive in the US

Campaign seeking to raise US$25,000 for artists who entered country via Mexico border

Jamaica News

See also

Sam Sharpe college students in Spain on EU scholarships

Four modern languages students of Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College in Montego Bay, St James are to spend this semester at the Universidad de Ja?n in Andalusia, Spain on a student exchange scholarship prog

Jamaica News

Jamaican among 5 arrested in massive Nigerian cocaine bust

Seizure reportedly the country’s largest bust ever

Jamaica News

Tufton headed for the US to sign MOUs to recruit nurses for Jamaica

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has disclosed that he will be heading to the United States next week, where several Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) are to be signed for local h

Jamaica News

Trooper bashes some entertainers for no show at Merciless’ funeral

Veteran sound system selector, Ricky Trooper has lashed out at several artistes for not turning up at the funeral service of late dancehall artiste Leonard ‘Merciless’ Bartley.
Bartley was lai

Jamaica News

Jamaican charged in US for travelling to meet ‘minor’ for sex

A Jamaican man has been charged with soliciting a Pensacola minor for sex after he allegedly messaged undercover Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents.
He has been identified as 31-ye

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols