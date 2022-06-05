Tropical Storm warning issued for Bermuda, TS Alex to approach Monday | Loop Jamaica

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda as Tropical Storm Alex continues moving quickly northeastward.

It is expected to approach the island on Monday.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

At 8am on Monday, the centre of TS Alex was located near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 75.0 West.

TS Alex is moving toward the northeast at a speed of approximately 22mph. Further acceleration is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours.

A gradual turn to the east-northeast and east is expected between Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the tropical storm is expected to pass near or just north of Bermuda on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today followed by weakening beginning on Monday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently investigating Alex.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the center, mainly to the southeast of the center of Alex.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex is expected to bring 2 to 3 inches or 50 to 75 mm of rain across Bermuda through Monday.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected on the island of Bermuda beginning on Monday.