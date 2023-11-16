Tropical storm watch in effect for Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the disturbance, Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two, located over the west-central Caribbean Sea is forecast to become a Tropical Storm by Friday.

Jamaica’s Meteorological Service on Thursday afternoon said on X, formerly Twitter, that the Government has given approval for a Tropical Storm Watch to be issued for the island with effect from 5pm today.

Meanwhile, in its 4 pm update, the NHC said the summary of watches and warnings are in effect:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:* Jamaica * Haiti * Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma, and Las Tunas * Southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands NHC says at 4 pm EST (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centred near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 81.5 West. The system is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h).

A northeastward motion is expected to begin tonight, with an increase in forward speed into the weekend.

On the forecast track, the centre of the system is expected to move across Jamaica late Friday, southeastern Cuba early Saturday, and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm on Friday.

Key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two (Source: NHC)

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ———————- WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible on Jamaica beginning Friday, eastern Cuba and Haiti Friday night, and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday. RAINFALL: Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with maximum amounts of 16 inches across portions of Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, southeastern Cuba, and Hispaniola through Monday morning. These rains are likely to produce flash flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain. STORM SURGE: Minor coastal flooding is possible in areas of onshore winds along the southeastern coast of Cuba, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. SURF: Swells generated by the disturbance are expected to affect portions of Jamaica, Haiti, and southeastern Cuba during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The NHC will issue an intermediate advisory at 7 pm EST and the next complete advisory at 10 pm EST.