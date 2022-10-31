Tropical storm watch lifted for Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The tropical storm watch for Jamaica has been discontinued, with immediate effect, as Tropical Storm Lisa has begun to move away from Jamaica and over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

However, the Meteorological Service said the island could continue to experience periods of rainfall.

At 8pm, the centre of Tropical Storm Lisa was located near latitude 15.5 degrees north, longitude 78.9 degrees west, or about 320 kilometres (200miles) south of Negril Point, Jamaica.

Tropical Storm Lisa is moving towards the west and, on the forecast track the centre will continue to move away from Jamaica Monday evening, pass south of the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and then move near the Bay Islands of Honduras early on Wednesday before approaching Belize.

Slow strengthening is expected. Lisa is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

“Although the tropical storm watch is no longer in effect, the system will continue to induce bands of rainfall over the central Caribbean, including Jamaica, for the next couple of days, and residents should remain on the alert for possible flash flooding in flood-prone areas.

“Fishers and other small craft operators are also encouraged to exercise caution until wind and sea conditions have returned to normal,” the Met Service said in its final bulletin on the weather system.

The Met Service said it would continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Lisa.