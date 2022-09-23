Tropical storm watch now in effect for Jamaica Loop Jamaica

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Jamaica, which means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to the country within 48 hours.

The tropical storm watch was issued by the Meteorological Service on Friday evening, as tropical depression #9 continues to strengthen over the central Caribbean Sea while moving closer to Jamaica.

The Met Service said in its latest update issued at 5pm Friday, that, on the current forecast track, tropical depression #9 will move over the waters south of Hispaniola on Saturday and move closer to Jamaica’s south-western coastline as a tropical storm on Saturday night and Sunday, before heading in the direction of Cayman Islands.

“All small craft operators, including fishers from cays and banks, should by now have completed all the necessary safety precautions and are advised to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and wind and sea conditions have returned to normal,” the Met Service said.

It also advised the people in Jamaica should expect weather conditions to gradually begin to deteriorate with rainfall associated with the depression’s outer bands on Saturday morning.

“Rainfall will increase during the day and is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds by Saturday night,” it added.

The Met Service said it would continue monitoring the system and provide updates.