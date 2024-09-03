Tropical wave to bring heavy showers, strong winds starting Wed

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is reporting that a “strong” tropical wave is expected to move across the island on Wednesday, bringing heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds.

The announcement was made by the Met Service on its X, formerly Twitter, page on Monday.

The tropical wave, currently located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, is producing a large, disorganised area of showers and thunderstorms.

According to the Met Service, the wave has a moderate chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next few days.

“Periods of showers and thunderstorms which may be heavy at times, are forecast to affect sections of most parishes, especially eastern and south-central parishes, beginning early Wednesday and continuing through to Thursday afternoon,” the Met Service warned.

Strong, gusty winds are also expected across Jamaica during that time, especially across southern parishes.

“Fishers and other marine interests should also exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds,” the Met Service advised.