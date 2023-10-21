Trouble brewing for exporters of Jamaican coffee to China – Grant Loop Jamaica

Chairman of the Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association (JCEA), Norman Grant, has said that changes made by the General Administration of Chinese Customs (GACC), could spell major trouble for local exporters.

Specifically, Grant says members and exporters of the Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association (JCEA) are facing the threat of reduced coffee exports to China and potential losses resulting from the changes.

Grant, in a statement on Saturday, explained that the GACC has implemented new registration requirements for exporters who wish to export goods to the Far East country. Based on regulations, the Jamaica Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority (JACRA) is the agency that approves and ships green coffee on behalf of the exporters.

However, because of “unresolved issues” with JACRA’s registration for GACC, coffee exporters now have coffee piling up and are unable to ship to their clients in China.

“This will have a negative impact on the trade relationship with China, considered by the exporters as the key growth market for Jamaican coffee exports. This will ultimately impact the coffee farmers, as the loss of a significant base of clients will lead to reduced demand, and ultimately a lower price for Jamaican coffee,” said the JCEA.

The JCEA said its members will be seeking compensation from the Government for the losses they may incur due to the delay in resolving the issues with JACRA’s GACC registration.

The JCEA is also urging all relevant parties, including JACRA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to “urgently resolve the GACC registration as soon as possible to avoid any further negative impact on the Jamaican coffee industry”.