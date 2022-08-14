Truck driver admits to US$2 million ganja seizure; teen girl freed Loop Jamaica

A truck driver who was charged following the seizure of US$2 million worth of compressed ganja in Stony Hill, St Andrew last month, has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Melton Blackwood, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, of Waltham Park Road in St Andrew, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.

The 57-year-old driver, along with a 16-year-old girl, were charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, trafficking ganja, taking steps preparatory to exporting ganja, and possession of criminal property.

The teenager was, however, acquitted of the charges on Thursday after the crown offered no further evidence against her.

Blackwood was remanded in custody until his sentencing on November 16.

He failed in his bid to be released on bail pending his sentencing, as the prosecution revealed that the police believe he is part of a drug syndicate that operates out of St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 2:45 pm on Friday, July 29, during a joint operation by members of the Police Narcotics Division and the St Andrew North Division, a white Isuzu motor truck was intercepted along St Christopher’s main road in St Andrew.

The truck was searched and approximately 1,500 pounds of compressed ganja was reportedly found. The drug was determined to have a street value of close to US$2 million, the police said.

Blackwood was also found with cash amounting to over $70,000.

The driver and the teenager were both taken into custody and subsequently charged.