Truck driver gone missing in Waterford, Portmore | Loop Jamaica

·5 min read
Home
Local News
Truck driver gone missing in Waterford, Portmore | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

World Athletics rejects Jamaica’s U20 girls’ 4x100m record

Scotiabank enhances parental leave policy

Truck driver gone missing in Waterford, Portmore

Zoo at centre of lion-biting incident closed

Bale bids farewell to Madrid, says he fulfilled his dream

See SportsMax broadcast schedule for sporting events for June 1-5

Lorne Donaldson appointed new Reggae Girlz coach

More than 300 children served in free dental sealant programme

The Amber Heart Institute Of Coding, a first for Ja, is now a reality

Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss ‘shame’, outcome of Oscar slap

Wednesday Jun 01

23?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Valiant Smith

Forty-nine year-old Valiant Smith, otherwise called ‘Charles’, a truck driver of Lyrica Way, Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine, has been missing since Sunday, May 29.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres(five feet seven inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford police are that Smith was last seen at home at about 12:15 pm wearing a red shorts and a pair of slipper.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Valiant Smith is being asked to contact the Waterford olice at (876) 988-1763, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

World Athletics rejects Jamaica’s U20 girls’ 4x100m record

Business

Scotiabank enhances parental leave policy

Jamaica News

Truck driver gone missing in Waterford, Portmore

More From

Sport

British star Reece Prescod beats Yohan Blake in Ostrava

Jamaica’s 2011 world champion Yohan Blake and Tokyo Olympic fifth-place finisher Candice McLeod had to settle for second-place finishes at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic on Tuesda

Entertainment

See also

Skeng’s ‘London’ is on Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s playlist

Eight-time Olympic medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has solved the mystery as to what song she was vibing to in her now-viral tweet posted last Thursday.
The defending World 100 metres champio

Jamaica News

US lists 8 Jamaican parishes Americans should avoid

Urges citizens to reconsider travel to the Caribbean island in level 3 advisory

Sport

Fraser-Pryce wins 200m at Prefontaine Classic

Defending World 100 metres champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica beat American Britanny Brown in the 200m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.
Fraser-Pryce clo

Jamaica News

Cops question mom after 7-y-o found dead behind house

The St James police have taken the mother of a seven-year-old boy into custody for questioning in connection with his death after he was found behind their house on Tuesday morning.
The child

Jamaica News

Missing teen last seen at Marcus Garvey Technical High

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Anna-Lecia Walker of Caledonia district, St Ann, who has been missing since Friday, May 27.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and is a

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols