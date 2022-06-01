Truck driver gone missing in Waterford, Portmore | Loop Jamaica

Forty-nine year-old Valiant Smith, otherwise called ‘Charles’, a truck driver of Lyrica Way, Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine, has been missing since Sunday, May 29.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres(five feet seven inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford police are that Smith was last seen at home at about 12:15 pm wearing a red shorts and a pair of slipper.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Valiant Smith is being asked to contact the Waterford olice at (876) 988-1763, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.