Truck driver on murder rap after reported confession that he was there Loop Jamaica

Twenty-two-year-old truck driver Tyrese Dixon of Top Halse Hall, Clarendon has been charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, accessory before the fact and attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to the chopping death of an elderly man on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Dead is 82-year-old Eustas Ricketts, a farmer of Top Halse Hall.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 3:30 am, Dixon and an accomplice allegedly forced their way into Ricketts’ home and chopped him to death.

Dixon later reportedly told police investigators that he knew nothing about the murder, as he did not witness it.

Following extensive investigations, Dixon’s involvement in the murder was reportedly borne out, and he was arrested.

On Saturday, May 18 he reportedly admitted to having been present at the time of the incident, which was done in the presence of two justices of the peace.

Dixon was subsequently charged and his court date is being finalised