Trucker Austin Hill seeks help to fight cancer Loop Jamaica

Austin Hall used to be a truck driver who was full of life and loved travelling around the island. Always on the move, Mr Hall used to haul goods to some remote corners of Jamaica.

However, within a year, the 67-year-old has become bedridden, after being stricken with lung cancer and unable to do what he had been doing for the last 50 years.

According to his only child Kadie, Hall has not been able to go out anymore.

Austin Hall prior to being diagnosed with cancer.

“He was never somebody like being in the house. He was always on the road so when he is stuck at home like this it is claustrophobic for him. It’s hot in Portmore where he lives. It is frustrating for him,” she said.

Aside from an attack of epileptic fits, Hall has always been healthy and independent. Since he was diagnosed with and started treatment for lung adenocarcinoma, it has taken a physical toll on him.

“He doesn’t want to eat, he is depressed. The pain is horrible and the tumour rests on his vocal cord all the way to his stomach,” Kadie explains.

She said that sometimes when he was strong enough she would take him to visit his ex-coworkers at his former place of employment.

“He is used to always being on the road and when I take him to see some of his friends at work it lifts his spirit. I know he is in pain when he talks but he is happy when he gets to interact with people whom he knows,” Kadie said.

Since being diagnosed, Austin has received treatment, which has slowed the progression of the cancer but has not stopped it.

A letter dated in February from his doctor, Natalie Sharpe of Burlington Medical, said, Austin “received three cycles of Carbo-Tax with no change to the size of the tumour. This was followed by three cycles of Gem-Cis. Repeat assessment showed no significant change in size.”

The letter recommends that Austin receive radiation treatment to help ease the pain he is undergoing.

Kadie said that she wants her father to get better but it is costing her hundreds of thousands of dollars and he has no insurance. She said that each medication used in cycles of treatment costs close to $200,000.

Kadie, a mother of three children, has started a GoFundMe account, https://gofund.me/b6af57bd, to help cover the cost of the medication. However, she is hoping that she could get him on a programme overseas to look at the various types of treatment that exist.