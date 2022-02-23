Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act, saying existing laws are enough to deal with protesters

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“Today, after careful consideration, we’re ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Trudeau said the sweeping powers were put in place to deal with an “acute” emergency, saying it was meant to be proportional and time-limited. Small pockets of protests remain across the country, including just outside Ottawa, where some protesters have been gathering on private or rural properties.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday.

“Let’s be very clear: The threat continues. We do see, whether it’s social media activity or people who continue to be focused on protesting, and perhaps illegally protesting, that we need to be monitoring,” he said.

As late as Wednesday afternoon there was a heavy police presence in Ottawa’s downtown core, with several police checkpoints. But Trudeau said national security experts have advised him that current laws already in place are enough to deal with enforcement issues.

