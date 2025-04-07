Deadly Strangers: Portland cops target outsiders behind murder uptick e-Learning Jamaica celebrates 20 years Messi to miss World Cup qualifiers vs Uruguay, Brazil due to injury UPDATE: Men suspected of shooting, injuring cops in MoBay fatally shot KC and Edwin Allen tipped to defend Champs titles NSWMA expands garbage collection services
World News

Trump claims US has held direct nuclear talks with Iran 

07 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

US President Donald Trump has announced that direct negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme have begun, after Tehran had previously dismissed Washington’s calls for the talks.

Speaking at the White House on Monday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said discussions were already underway.

list of 3 items

list 1 of 3

Iran currency falls to record low against dollar as tensions with US mount

list 2 of 3

Iran rejects ‘meaningless’ direct talks with US

list 3 of 3

Military clash ‘almost inevitable’ if Iran nuclear talks fail, France says

end of list

“We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen,” he told reporters. “And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable.” He did not provide further details.

Trump also warned that Iran will be in “great danger” if diplomatic efforts to curb its nuclear ambitions fail, adding that Tehran “can’t have nuclear weapons”.

Earlier this month Trump told NBC News, “if they [Iran] don’t make a deal, there will be bombing”. He added: “it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

Over the weekend Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the prospect of direct negotiations on its nuclear programme with the United States as “meaningless”.

Advertisement

Araghchi’s remarks came after Trump said last month in a letter sent to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that he hoped there would be a negotiation between their countries.

Tehran, which maintains that it is not seeking a nuclear weapon, has so far rejected Washington’s overtures, but has said it is open to indirect diplomacy – a stance repeated by Araghchi in Sunday’s statement.

In 2018, during his first presidency, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, which had placed strict curbs on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran says its nuclear activities are solely for civilian purposes. Israel, the top US ally in the region, is widely believed to have an undeclared nuclear arsenal.

 

Support us

Related News

17 March 2025

A ‘coalition of the willing’ thrashes out how to enforce peace in Ukraine 

06 April 2025

Heavy floods in DR Congo’s Kinshasa leave dozens dead, destroy homes 

24 March 2025

US-Russia talks on Ukraine war: What’s on the table in Saudi Arabia? 

13 March 2025

Russian, US delegation to meet in Moscow for Ukraine ceasefire talks 