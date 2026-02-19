World News
Trump’s Board of Peace to converge while attacks continue in Gaza
19 February 2026
- United States President Donald Trump will host the inaugural meeting of his so-called “Board of Peace” today.
- Representatives from member nations will assemble in Washington, DC to announce strategies and funding for the reconstruction of Gaza.
