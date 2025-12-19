LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Members of the public read the latest in a series of posters highlighting US President Donald Trump's relationship with dead sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, on September 03, 2025 in London, England, ahead of Trump's state visit planned for later this month. The protest group that calls itself 'Everyone Hates Elon' has gained notoriety by employing guerrilla tactics to install satirical 'ads' at bus stops across London and other venues that target political figures, with an initial focus on Elon Musk during his time in the Trump administration. Last month they orchestrated the installation of a viral meme depicting a distorted image of JD Vance on a poster in the Cotswolds, during the US Vice President's UK holiday. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Trump touts achievements, attacks immigrants in White House address

  • US President Donald Trump’s Justice Department faces deadline to release documents from its investigations into late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after Congress overwhelmingly approved a new law forcing their disclosure last month.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will hold a year-end news conference at 11:30pm (1630GMT), with Gaza, Venezuela and USAID cuts likely to top the agenda.