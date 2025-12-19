CEO of the RJRGleaner Communications Group Anthony Smith, has died 9 y/o Manchester student killed in incident involving garbage truck Tourism Housing Assistance Recovery Programme to support about 5000 workers with hurricane-damaged homes Accompong Maroons indicated post Hurricane Melissa humanitarian support through civilian channels is more appropriate than via military JPS to ramp up restoration works as company signs US$150M loan agreement with government NFA is urging fishers in western and central parishes to take advantage of fishing licences and registration fee waiver
Trump’s name added to Kennedy Center exterior, one day after vote to rename 

19 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Donald Trump’s name has been added to the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, just one day after his hand-picked board members controversially voted to rename the arts venue, the first time a national institution has been named after a sitting US president.

Workmen added metal lettering to the building’s exterior on Friday that declared, “The Donald J Trump and the John F Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”

“Today, we proudly unveil the updated exterior designation – honoring the leadership of President Donald J Trump and the enduring legacy of John F Kennedy,” the centre said on social media.

Family members of former President Kennedy, who was killed by an assassin’s bullet in 1963, as well as historians and Democratic lawmakers, have criticised the move, saying only an act of Congress could alter the name of the centre, which was designated as a living memorial to Kennedy a year after his assassination.

“The Kennedy Center was named by law. To change the name would require a revision of that 1964 law,” Ray Smock, a former House of Representatives historian, told the Associated Press (AP) news agency. “The Kennedy Center board is not a lawmaking entity. Congress makes laws,” Smock said.

A smile lights the face of President John F. Kennedy as he is cheered during his speech to a big Democratic Party rally in Milwaukee, May 12, 1962, a $100 a plate Jefferson-Jackson Day dinner. The president told the crowd that we cannot permit this country to stand still. (AP Photo)
A smile lights the face of President John F Kennedy as he is cheered during a speech to a Democratic Party rally in Milwaukee, US, in 1962 [File: AP Photo]

The AP reports that the law naming the centre explicitly prohibits the board of trustees from making the centre into a memorial to anyone else, and from putting another person’s name on the building’s exterior.

Kerry Kennedy, a niece of former President Kennedy, said in a post on social media that she will remove Trump’s name herself when his term as president ends.

“Three years and one month from today, I’m going to grab a pickax and pull those letters off that building, but I’m going to need help holding the ladder. Are you in?” she wrote on X.

Naming a national institution after a sitting president is unprecedented in US history. Landmarks such as the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and indeed, the Kennedy Center were all named after the deaths of the renowned US leaders.

Kennedy’s grandnephew, former Congressman Joe Kennedy III, also said the Kennedy Center, like the Lincoln Memorial, was a “living memorial to a fallen president” and cannot be renamed, “no matter what anyone says”.

Trump claimed on Thursday that he was “surprised” by the renaming of the Kennedy Center, even though he personally purged the centre’s previous board after calling it “too woke”.

He has also previously spoken about having his name added to the centre and appointed himself chairman of the centre’s board earlier this year.

Trump has sought to rein in the Kennedy Center since the start of his second term as part of an assault on cultural institutions that his administration has accused of being too left-wing.

 

