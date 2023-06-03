TS Arlene downgraded to a Tropical Depression Loop Jamaica

Tropical Storm Arlene has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression.

The National Hurricane Centre said in its 10 am advisory that the center of Tropical Depression Arlene was located near latitude 24.2 North, longitude 85.1 West.

The depression is moving toward the south-southeast near seven mph (11 km/h). A turn to the east is expected by tonight, and that motion should continue until the system dissipates.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast and Arlene is expected to become a remnant low later today.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.