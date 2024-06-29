TS Beryl nears hurricane strength, more islands issue advisories


TS Beryl nears hurricane strength, more islands issue advisories



Caribbean News
12 hrs ago

Tropical Storm Beryl is inching closer to becoming a hurricane.

In the 11am forecast, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Beryl was packing maximum sustained winds that are around 65 mph (100 km/h).

Beryl needs to have maximum sustained winds of 74 to 95 mph to be upgraded to a category hurricane.

Photo: NHC

NHC expects Beryl to rapidly and become a major hurricane before it reaches the Windward Islands late Sunday night and Monday.

Beryl’s centre of circulation is located 1,320 kilometres east-southeast of Barbados.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and  Grenada

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Martinique and Tobago.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service said there is a low to medium chance (30-40 per cent) of tropical storm force winds affecting Tobago, as Beryl approaches the southern Windwards.

 Sea conditions near the island are also likely to become occasionally rough.

The Met Service has instructed islanders to: “Prepare for the possibility of tropical storm conditions. Secure loose outdoor objects and livestock. Marine interests should exercise extra caution during this period.”

